Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

CWR stock opened at GBX 588.69 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,626 ($21.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,036.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

