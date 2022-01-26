Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 196,420 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.32.

CELU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $354,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

