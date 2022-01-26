Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.05

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 16790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,036.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 126,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.