Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.63

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
