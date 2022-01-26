Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.63

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

