Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,505. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

