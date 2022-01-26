Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.94

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 1399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

