Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 1122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,927 shares of company stock worth $2,103,090. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $884.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

