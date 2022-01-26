Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $7.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $86,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

