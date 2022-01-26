Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 3.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.54 and last traded at $140.65. Approximately 101,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,759,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average of $287.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 34.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 210.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

