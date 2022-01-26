Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $142.65 and last traded at $143.37. Approximately 140,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,255,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average of $287.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

