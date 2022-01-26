Carmignac Gestion Sells 84,256 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,256 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $78,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MNSO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,563. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of -0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

