Carmignac Gestion Sells 45,635 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,635 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $128,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded up $10.16 on Wednesday, hitting $487.48. 13,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,900. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

