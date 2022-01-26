Carmignac Gestion Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 6.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.56% of JD.com worth $539,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,744,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

