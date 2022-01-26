Carmignac Gestion Has $44.87 Million Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,100 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 3.42% of EHang worth $44,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EHang by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EH traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,183. EHang Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.