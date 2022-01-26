Carmignac Gestion Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,129 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.