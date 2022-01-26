Carmignac Gestion Acquires Shares of 484,797 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.24% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 17,046.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 42.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 309,589 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,162. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

