CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CarMax were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 26.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

