CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

