CareCloud, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.
About CareCloud
