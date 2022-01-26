CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60.
About CareCloud
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.