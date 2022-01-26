CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

