Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CRDF opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.