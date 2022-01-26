Cardano Price Tops $1.12 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00183239 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00384719 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,127,684 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

