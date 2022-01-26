Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by OTR Global to Positive

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 10,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Capri by 5,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

