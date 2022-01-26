Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 82.1% over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

