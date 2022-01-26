Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of COF traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. 344,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
