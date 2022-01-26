Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COF traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. 344,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

