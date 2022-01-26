Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Shares of COF opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,534,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

