Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.48

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.48 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 171.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 534133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.37).

CAPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

