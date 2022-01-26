Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

CCBG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $470.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CCBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

