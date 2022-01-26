Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Otonomy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Otonomy in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

OTIC opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

