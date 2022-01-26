Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 2,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Canon alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.