Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

CNI traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

