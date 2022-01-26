Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canaan by 98.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.