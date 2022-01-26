Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

