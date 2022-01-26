Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

