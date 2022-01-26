Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

