Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $562.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

