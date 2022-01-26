California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,541 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.