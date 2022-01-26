California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,251 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

