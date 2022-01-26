California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.09 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of TopBuild worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TopBuild by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day moving average is $236.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.