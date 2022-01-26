California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicell worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 10.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $7,437,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

OMCL opened at $147.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,073 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.