California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

FOXF stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

