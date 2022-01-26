California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $196.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

