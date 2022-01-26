Caesarstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,389 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,112% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 44.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

CSTE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,002. The company has a market capitalization of $419.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

