Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

