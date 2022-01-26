C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

