Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,865. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $551.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

