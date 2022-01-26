Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $207.05

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $207.05 and last traded at $209.50, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

