Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004453 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and $6.84 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006250 BTC.

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,817,609 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

