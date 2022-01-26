Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNZL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.68).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,724 ($36.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,838.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,679.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

