Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

