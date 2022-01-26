BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,264 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 187.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 590,311 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 275,824 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 141,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

